The Hollywood mourns again after news of Jessica Campbell's death surfaced. She was 38.

TMZ reported that Campbell died unexpectedly last month in her home at Portland, Oregon.

The actress' family confirmed the news to TMZ, detailing that she passed away on December 29. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner already did a full autopsy on her body to determine Jessica Campbell's cause of death.

Campbell's cousin, Sarah Wessling, revealed to the news outlet that the "Election" star complained congestion after a normal day at work. Campbell retired from acting in 2002 to become a full-time naturopathic physician.

Wessling recalled how the actress went inside the bathroom and never came out.

When her aunt decided to check on her, they found her lying on the floor and unconscious.

The family still tried to revive her as they waited for the emergency medicine team to arrive. Unfortunately, neither her aunt nor the EMTs were able to save her.

Although the "Freaks and Geeks" star said that she felt like she got a cold, her family did not think it was because of COVID-19.

A GoFundMe campaign under her name was created for her 10-year-old son. The fund also covered her memorial and cremation fees.

"While coping with this unexpected and tragic turn of events and planning for Oliver's future, the family is also faced with unexpected cremation, memorial, and probate expenses," the description said. "All funds collected will go towards meeting expenses and providing for Oliver."

As of writing, the page already received $25,462 in donations.

Reese Witherspoon, Other Co-Star Shocked Over Campbell's Death

After TMZ reported the news, Campbell's former co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon, and her fans paid tribute to her.

Witherspoon, who played the role of Tammy Metzler on "Election," penned a post on Twitter.

"So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I'm sending all my love to Jessica's family and loved ones," the 44-year-old actress said.

Chris Klein, who once became Campbell's on-screen brother, said that he was shocked and saddened upon hearing the news.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Jessica and her Family. "Election" was the first one for both of us. I will be forever grateful for the experiences we shared on that journey," he went on.

Before her death, Jessica Campbell's movies touched people's hearts. Among the films she starred in include "The Safety of Objects," "In The Best Interest of the Children," "Dad's Day," "Junk," and "Mektup."

