Netflix officially put the spotlight on Kevin James and his upcoming comedy flick "The Crew."

One month before "The Crew" arrives on Netflix in February 2021, the streaming giant shared the first look at the series on its official YouTube Channel.

"The Crew stars Kevin James as the crew chief for a NASCAR team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team," the description read.

The comedian is set to lead the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team on the sitcom.

"The Crew" trailer also revealed that James' series will be available for viewing on February 15, following the release of "Daytona 500" on Valentine's Day.

Kevin James' Fans Excited To Watch "The Crew" Netflix Sitcom

After seeing James' return, fans could not help but leave comments on the teaser video, expressing their excitement toward the actor's new project.

One fan said, "I've been loving the Kevin James youtube content, glad he's on Netflix. Wish him all the best."

"This makes Kevin Can Wait look good by comparison. No small feat," another one added.

A third fan wrote, "Kevin James is back as a funny man yes."

"The Crew" Cast

Aside from James, who also serves as the executive producer, "The Crew" will show more talented stars.

Jillian Mueller (Catherine; James' daughter), Freddie Stroma, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot, and Sarah Stiles will be featured heavily in the show.

Meanwhile, Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill will also make an appearance.

Berelc, whose award-winning movies include "Hubie Halloween" and "Alexa & Katie," plays the role of a young race car driver.

McGill, on the other hand, lands on Bobby Spencer's character who was once a driver during NASCAR's early years.

Apart from those people who work in front of the camera, "The Crew" also hires some big names to guide the actors and actresses throughout the filming.

Jeff Lowell is the sitcom's writer, executive producer, and showrunner. He works with Andy Fickman, who directed all episodes while serving as an executive producer.

Jeff Sussman and Todd Garner are also executive producers.

For NASCAR's part, Matt Summers and Tim Clark represent the group as executive producers, as well.

