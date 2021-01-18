Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might sign divorce papers soon, as the rapper reportedly plans to see his divorce lawyers this week.

In a report by People, an insider also revealed that Kim and Kanye are no longer doing marriage counseling, something that they initially attempted to do to fix their marital woes.

It is still unknown when exactly the "Jesus is King" rapper is meeting his dfivorce lawyers. However, as of writing, even Kanye West's wife remains silent regarding the recent report.

The insider's statement echoed what the news outlet reported less earlier this January. To recall, People also revealed that Kim plans to file for divorce from West.

The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been reportedly working with Laura Wasser, a well-renowned divorce attorney, to begin the process of the split.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," the insider said. "And Kim is okay with it."

Kim shares four children with Kanye--North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (1).

What Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Feel Toward Marriage

Although the couple still tried to save their dying relationship by undergoing marital therapy, the quick turn of events seemingly became too much for Kim.

While she is definitely hurting with what her marriage with Kanye is becoming, the reality star continues her law degree education and fight for criminal justice reform. She also makes sure that her focus is on her children and career.

"Kim knows what she wants to do with her life. She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids, and focus on her work passions," another insider told People.

After seven years of marriage, Kim reportedly felt like her future does not complement West's, especially following the events during his 2020 presidential campaign and continuous Twitter rants.

As she endured all those things, the beauty mogul eventually lost her patience.

No Bad Blood Between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Despite their current marital status, the couple keeps their distance from each other to avoid toxicity.

According to an Us Weekly source, the two had no choice but to live apart as their communication became toxic amid the alleged divorce talks.

Meanwhile, E! News reported that Kim already moved on from Kanye after all their issues.

