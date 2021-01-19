Hall of Famer Don Sutton has passed away at the age of 75.

The sad news was confirmed by his son, Daron Sutton, who stated that the baseball legend died peacefully in his sleep.

"Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I've ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace," Daron tweeted alongside a series of throwback photos of his dad.

Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cvlDRRdVXa — Daron Sutton (@lifeisgreatsut) January 19, 2021

Brewers and Dodgers Honor Iconic Baseball Star

The Alabama-born athlete, known as the iron man pitcher, spent his 23-year career in Major League Baseball (MLB) playing for different teams. This includes the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, and the then-California Angels.

However, he spent most of his playing days with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following the announcement of Don Sutton's son, Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten paid tribute to their former member, whom he described as a "great ballplayer.

"Today we lost a great ballplayer, a great broadcaster and, most importantly, a great person," he mentioned in a statement, adding: "Don left an indelible mark on the Dodger franchise during his 16 seasons in Los Angeles and many of his records continue to stand to this day. I was privileged to have worked with Don in both Atlanta and Washington, and will always cherish our time spent together."

Meanwhile, the Brewers posted a heartfelt message for the legendary player and highlighted his contribution to the 1982 championship game.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Hall of Famer Don Sutton, who passed away today. Sutton, a member of the #Brewers Wall of Honor, will always be remembered as a key contributor to the beloved 1982 American League championship team," as captioned in the team's official Twitter page.

Don Sutton's Achievements

Born in 1945 in Clio, Alabama, Don Sutton made his MLB debut in 1966 and spent 16 years with the Dodgers until 1980.

At the height of his career, he managed to win 324 games, strike out 3,574 batters and pitch 58 shutouts until his retirement in 1988. He was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Hypes Up Collab With Rosalia--Reveals Release Date of New 'Euphoria' Song! [VIDEO]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles