The long wait is over for Billie Eilish's highly anticipated collaboration with Rosalia.

In her recent Instagram post, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker teased her 74.3 million followers with the details of her upcoming single "Lo Vas A Olvidar."

"You guys have been waiting for this," Eilish wrote alongside a clip from the music video, which will be part of HBO's hit teen series "Euphoria" for its soundtrack "Part Two: Jules."

In addition, the sixth-time Grammy winner revealed that her forthcoming track would be released on January 21st.

More Billie Eilish Dongs After Collab With Rosalia

Meanwhile, the Spanish singer-songwriter, whose real name is Rosalia Vila Tobella, also took to social media to share the much-awaited team-up with Billie Eilish.

"LO VAS A OLVIDAR w @billieeilish for @euphoria 21/1/21," she captioned her post alongside the teaser cover and clips from the official video.

Following the "Ocean Eyes" singer's announcement, fans flocked to Twitter to express their support for the award-winning artist and her collaboration with the brunette beauty.

"BILLIE EILISH AND ROSALIA ON A EUPHORIA SOUNDTRACK WITH JULES AS A COVER. THIS IS TOO MUCH WAIT WAIT," one fan tweeted.

A second user hyped the duo's next single and wrote, "Billie Eilish and Rosalía coming to save the world with Lo Vas A Olvidar."

Meanwhile, Pentatonix member Scott Hoying echoed the same thought and posted, "Billie and Rosalia making a song for a jules centered episode of euphoria is the serotonin we all need rn."

Prior to this, fans have been on standby after the "Con Altura" singer teased her followers with a tweet that says "can't wait to finish our song" alongside a photo of her and Eilish back in March 2019.

A year later, Rosalia revealed that the collaboration with the award-winning singer is now in the works.

"I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab. I think it's getting quite close," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe as obtained by Billboard.

As for the 19-year-old LA-born songstress, she previously shared to BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac that she reached "some notes I have never even thought about" during the recording session with Rosalia back in 2019.

In addition, the "No Time to Die" singer spoke about how she and the "Bagdad" hitmaker jive together to create a perfect track.

"[Rosalía] knows what she wants, it's very refreshing... I was like, 'Wow, you're the only person I've met who's really like this'. 'It was dope to work with her. [She's] the nicest girl, oh my god."

