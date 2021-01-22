Marvel Comics is about the expand its empire again with the scheduled arrival of "Heroes Reborn."

Marvel unleashed some exciting details about the "Heroes Reborn" comics, starting with hints about the "new" Scarlet Witch and the potential return of supervillain Thanos.

On Friday, Marvel Entertainment and other Marvel heroes' official Twitter accounts posted a new set of photos showing the "Heroes Reborn" characters.

Among the newly released images, Scarlet Witch and Thanos took most of the spotlight.

Comic book artist Joe Quesada posted an image of Thanos seemingly wearing five of the Mandarin's ten rings of power instead of the usual gauntlet.

A mash-up of the six Infinity Stones and Makluan rings of power could signify that there might be a fusion of the artifacts' unique abilities. Thus, the teaser image definitely warns about the supervillain's more powerful return.

Meanwhile, the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, Chester B. Cebulski, teased a mash-up image of Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch, and Enchantress.

The new character flaunted an outfit similar to Wanda's classic gear and headpiece. However, she also has Enchantress' notable green and black color combination.

Since Scarlet Witch's brother, Quicksilver, wears green very often, the image may be hinting another angle simultaneously.

Other Characters on "Heroes Reborn"

Aside from the two, there are more notable characters who will appear in the upcoming "Heroes Reborn" comics.

Marvel Entertainment's tweet is an apparent mash-up of Juggernaut and Doctor Doom. The character wears an armor shaped like Juggernaut's massive helmet and gear but looks like Doom's armor.

Tom Breevort, on the other hand, boasted a picture of Reed Richards and Ben Grimm as agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Although this is not a mash-up, unlike the previous images, it actually combines the concepts of the S.H.I.E.L.D. and Fantastic Four.

Of course, the friendly neighborhood Peter Parker is on the stage again, taking pictures of a hero.

There is nothing controversial about Parker, but the hero with yellow boots he takes pictures of seems unfamiliar.

Lastly, there is an image featuring the Incredible Hulk. Like Parker's image, there is no other different element in the picture--except for the fact that he looks like a different superhero now.

There is also a yellow/green color connecting Hulk's hand and the creature's scales.

So far, these are what Marvel has to offer to its fans. But at least, they have an idea what the Heroes Reborn will tell soon.

