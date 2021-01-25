Disney will bring several animated classics to life, which should get everyone excited.

Over the years, Disney has been giving fans more gifts by recreating some animated series and turning them into live-action adaptations. Luckily for fans, it doesn't look like it's stopping any time soon.

With that said, here are five of the best Disney classics that will get a live-action treatment soon:

Cruella

The favorite Disney villain is back with a new film.

Starring Emma Stone, the ever-popular villain Cruella de Vil will come back to life in the Craig Gillespie-directed flick.

During Disney's 2019 D23 Expo, Stone revealed that the live-action remake will be a "1970s, set in London, and punk rock" movie.

Meanwhile, the movie faced postponements like other films. After canceling its December 23 release, Disney moved it for a 2021 launch.

Currently, multiple reports suggest that the film will arrive on May 28, 2021.

Little Mermaid

The voice of Ariel will be heard again through Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken's efforts.

Menken and Miranda reportedly collaborated to create the songs for the new movie. Disney lyricist Howard Ashman also contributed by creating the new songs.

In July 2019, Disney picked Halle Bailey to play the lead role.

Producer Rob Marshall said in a statement, "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

"The Lion King" Prequel

After the success of "The Lion King" remake, Disney confirmed that it will receive a direct follow-up to explore Mufasa's origin.

During the 2020 investors day presentation, the company confirmed that Barry Jenkins will direct the animated sequel titled "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride."

"We are in development on an inspired prequel of sorts that revisits these iconic characters," Walt Disney Studios president, Sean Bailey, said.

Pinocchio

Tom Hanks will join one of the most notable Disney classics as the puppet's creator and father.

As early as 2015, the creation of the film was already underway. But in 2018, director Paul King left the project. Robert Zemeckis replaced him.

Peter Pan & Wendy

The upcoming Disney movies will also include the new spin for the "Peter Pan" flick.

In 2016, director David Lowry said that he plans to recreate it using his own spin.

The director will work with Jude Law, who will play the role of Captain Hook. Yara Shahidi and Jim Gaffigan will also star in the film.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles