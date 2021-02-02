5 Best Super Bowl Commericals of the Past 3 Decades

Advertisements for the Super Bowl this year aren't the same because some big brands, such as Coke and Budweiser, will not compete for viewers' attention.

Many brands are skipping one of the most-watched TV events of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to MarketWatch, parent companies are shuffling their playbooks, such as using advertising money for more practical use--including COVID-19 relief or even reevaluating the best way to use the money in the middle of a pandemic.

Even Anheuser-Busch will be foregoing its traditional in-game airtime by using the money for COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

Coke has cut down costs mainly because many stadiums, restaurants, bars and theaters have closed down due to the pandemic. They even cut more than 2,000 jobs globally last month, with 1,200 of them in the US.

In a statement released to the outlet, the company said, "This difficult choice was made to ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times."

However, it's not like all big brands are skipping out on this year's Super Bowl. The outlet said that diaper brand Huggies, fast-food chain Chipotle, and food delivery and takeout service DoorDash would be gracing their first-ever Super Bowl spots.

This year, NFL teams Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021.

In honor of the Super Bowl, we take a loot at the top five commercials over the last 30 years.

1993 - The Showdown by McDonald's



The 1993 iconic line of Larry Bird and Michael Jordan's ad was "No dunking."

It all came together when the chief marketing officer wanted a big Super Bowl spot that featured the Chicago Bulls legend promoting the Big Mac.

In the ad, MJ and Bird played a HORSE game for an absurd grand prize of Big Mac and fries.

1995 - Frogs by Budweiser

Though Bud has given viewers different types of animals such as lobsters, dogs, lizards,and lobsters, this one takes the top spot.

Dubbed as one of "the most iconic alcohol campaigns in advertising history," Budweiser's "Frogs" are three life-like puppet frogs named Bud, Weis and Er.

It's most popular among minors because the lip-syncing is incredible, but critics complained that the message (alcohol-related) went too far.

2010 - Parisian Love by Google

This Google commercial narrated a story of a foreign exchange student in Paris that showed some search inquiries typed on a computer screen. It showed how words could outsell anything--including pictures, action and animation.

This was the first advertisement of the platform on TV that explained some of the lesser-known features of Google (during that time). But the entire ad emotionally resonated with the audience.

What's even better about the ad was that five young Google recruits conceptualized it.

2010 - Betty White for Snickers

No matter how many times people watch this specific Super Bowl commercial, it's always entertaining and shocking to see an 88-year-old Betty White being tackled into a pile of mud during a rough game of football.

Her famous line on the ad was, "That's not what your girlfriend said!"

2012 - It's Halftime in America by Chrysler

The pep talk advertisement featuring Clint Eastwood delivered a great speech to "ordinary Americans" in the middle of the Great Recession.

It commanded many people's attention because it included some shameless government plug. But it's not for people who can't get past the politics.

Super Bowl Commercial Legends

1980 - 'Hey kid, catch!' by Coca-Cola



This commercial became an instant favorite when it first aired during the Super Bowl XIV.

In 1979, America found out that after a challenging game, "Mean" Joe Greene only needed a Coke to make him smile.

The famous line "Hey kid, catch!" was uttered by a smiling Greene who tossed his jersey to a nine-year-old Tommy Okon.

"Have a Coke and a smile" told the heartwarming story of an injured and down-spirited Greene and a kid fan.

1984 - 1984 by Apple



It was a bizarre ad, but it was much-hailed--becoming the first viral commercial ever created and made Super Bowl commercials a real spectacle.

Though Apple's ad only aired once, it was replayed on a few channels across the world for weeks and even contributed to a sale of $150 million worth of Macintosh computers in three months.

It was indeed a true investment.

"And you'll see why 1984 won't be like '1984.'"

