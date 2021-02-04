Dustin Diamond passed away without having the chance to see his two dying wishes come to reality, his close friend revealed.

A few days after Diamond's untimely death, one of his close friends unveiled what the actor wanted to do before he passed away.

In a report by TMZ, the actor's pal, Dan Block, disclosed that the "Saved By The Bell" star had two dying wishes.

First, he wanted to take his girlfriend to Disney World to see the "Star Wars" attractions together.

Diamond also wished to see Justin Chancellor, the bassist of the progressive metal band Tool.

Regrettably, none of those wishes happened.

He died at the age of 44 in a hospital in Florida on February 1, 2021. His agent, Roger Paul, confirmed that Dustin Diamond's cause of death was due to his cancer, cell carcinoma.

"In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful," Paul said in a statement, per Variety.

Dustin Diamond Cremated?

Block added that Diamond's family was still able to fulfill the actor's another wish, though.

According to Block, the actor will be cremated. His remains will also be placed in two separate urns for his father and girlfriend.

Although he failed to grant his two wishes, his representative revealed that Diamond did not want his body buried under a tombstone. The rep explained that the actor was scared people might only visit his grave to deface it.

The exact date of his cremation is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, his family wants all donations to be given to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. This is to honor Diamond's mother, who died due to breast cancer.

Dustin Diamond's Movies: Screech's Comeback

In a separate post by the news outlet, it has been revealed that Diamond was actually working on a "Saved By The Bell" reboot before his death.

The Disney Channel sitcom, which was initially called "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," began conquering the small screen in 1988.

During that time, Diamond famously started playing the role of Samuel "Screech" Powers.

Per Block, he and the actor have been working on building their own Kevin--Screech's A.I. project on the original series--since last year.

Even after Diamond's death, Block plans to complete the robot by next week.

Kevin will then be given to the producers of the show to use it in a reboot.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles