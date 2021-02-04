A year after Kobe Bryant's tragic death, his family, friends and fans will soon find out what caused the helicopter he was riding to crash.

According to TMZ, the National Transportation Safety Board will have a virtual board meeting on February 9, during which it will finally close the case.

In the investigation that took place for over a year, the Board has released statements about what went wrong on that day.

A post-mortem examination of the helicopter crash has ruled blunt force trauma as the cause of death for all nine victims. The report has 180 pages, per ESPN.

"On January 28, 2020, the cause of death for all nine victims was ruled as blunt force trauma. The manner of death was certified as an accident."

The investigation has ruled out engine failure as the cause of the accident. Moreover, autopsy results showed that the pilot Ara Zobayan wasn't on alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Even Ara's girlfriend claimed that the pilotwas in great shape just before the tragedy took place.

In June, officials believed that the heavy fog that morning, as the helicopter ascended, had also played a significant factor in the crash.

Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit

In September 2020, Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, sued the company operating the helicopter.

She alleged that the company's owner suggested the route for that flight and should have aborted it.

In court documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Vanessa named OC Helicopters LLC, which reportedly provided the flight operations for the helicopter owned by Island Express Inc.

Her lawsuit claims that the company failed to tell Zobayan to cancel or postpone the flight or turn around when its agent and employee, Richard Webb, communicated with him regarding the weather during the flight.

Webb reportedly told the pilot that the flight was "doable and was a good plan based on weather reports."

The lawsuit further stated that 20 minutes after the crash, Webb continued to send Zobayan a weather update.

Kobe Bryant's Death

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his entire career.

He is considered one of the greatest players in the entire game's history, which is why Kobe's death broke millions of hearts.

In 2016, he officially retired from the NBA.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles