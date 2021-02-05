"WandaVision" is no longer keeping its plotline vague. This time, Episode 5 dropped the loudest bombs yet in the franchise.

Episode 4 of the "WandaVision" Disney+ series showed the larger part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise.

It also served as the first peek of the characters who got involved in "Avengers: Endgame," including Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park).

While the event was already thrilling, the new installment titled "On A Very Special Episode" just made it clear that more shokcing revelations are yet to come.

Most "WandaVision" Episode 5 reviews stated how it crept into viewers' minds.

This is mainly because the line between Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) realities and fantasies began to become more blurry.

As the new episode unfolded, this "WandaVision" Episode 5 recap will reveal the shocking things everyone saw so far.

WandaVision's Power

In "Captain America: Civil War," Vision (Paul Bettany) warned Wanda how her power could make people fear her in the future.

This connects to the first few scenes of "On A Very Special Episode."

It can be seen that Wanda and Vision found it hard to make their newborn twins fall asleep. Wanda then asked her husband to get the babies' pacifiers, using the moment to show her powers to put them to sleep.

It remains unclear how many times Wanda tried to use her power to the kids and hid it from her husband. However, the event might affect their children sooner or later--and that is what scares Vision the most.

Pietro Alive Again?

Originally, Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) died on "Avengers: Age of Ultron." In the same 2015 blockbuster team-up movie, MCU fans scored a glimpse of Wanda for the first time.

During that time, Kevin Feige and director Joss Whedon made it clear that the character's death was already permanent.

But Episode 5 of "WandaVision" seemingly hinted that he might be alive again in the universe.

Wanda created everything inside The Hex, including her twins, Tommy and Billy. But in one part, Pietro appeared after swaying over her reality.

X-Men in the MCU?

With Pietro's possible existence, an X-Men crossover might also happen soon.

Once it does, it could literally create endless possibilities for the MCU, including the introduction of possible alternate versions of the characters (like Quicksilver) or the arrival of new heroes from different versions of Earth (like X-Men).

Because of these events in Episode 5, anything is possible in the series now.

