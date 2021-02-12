Just in time for Valentine's weekend, "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" debuted on Netflix and gave a satisfying ending to the beloved film series.

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's relationship ignited the Y.A. fan among people thanks to the first two films of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" and "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" movies. It led to Lara Condor and Noah Centineo becoming overnight sensations.

Fans will finally get to watch how it will end for teens and adults' favorite couple with the third and final installment of the franchise.

But here are some of the things critics would have to say about "To All The Boys: Always and Forever."

Refreshing Differences from the First Two Films

According to USA Today, the third installment of the TATB movie has a refreshing difference from the first two movies released.

In "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," their love story isn't just about the handwritten love letters and scribbled hearts; it gave out a satisfying, meaningful ending to the series.

Throughout the movie, some things would make the viewers think and question themselves, such as, "Can you keep loving someone even if they don't 'choose' you?"

"Can you stop yourself from loving someone even if they don't choose you?"

"To All the Boys: Always And Forever" gave a positive message that in life, it's not only finding love and all the plans you have with each other but what it means to love and choose yourself first as well.

More of Lara Jean

Even more in the first two films, the final movie is truly Lara Jean's story - one that explores her life not just as someone's girlfriend but as a friend, a student, a daughter, a sister, and a person in her own right.

Her best scenes were when she spoke with her sisters, her supportive dad and her new friend, and a few high school friends.

However, the A.V. Club said that the movie made one wrong thing -- an underdeveloped subplot.

Peter's relationship with his estranged dad didn't give his character the same depth as his girlfriend's - which is why he works best just as a supporting player in Lara Jean Covey's world.

Great Chemistry - But Not Enough

Noah Centineo and Lara Condor have a wholesome, sexy character that manages to keep their cutest moments.

However, VOX believes that they failed to find strong, specific details to ground their love story, similar to "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You."

They said that the third movie focuses more on "heavy wordless montages where you don't need interesting details" because of the romantic setting or the stars' smiles that mostly do all the work.

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" is said to be lazily created and underwritten with references to classics "Pride and Prejudice" and "Romeo and Juliet," something that has never been related to the story of Lara Jean and Peter.

"It all feels a little bit generic, a little bit lazy, a little bit too sweet. None of it is executed with the flair this trilogy demonstrated it was capable of showing in its first outing."

