Zack Snyder gave his all in "Justice League" Snyder Cut, and he seemingly has unlimited sneak peeks to offer to his fans.

The most awaited comeback of the Justice League is getting clearer now, thanks to the director's generosity in giving clips before the film's debut.

For the last time, Snyder joined the DC Extended Universe to release the "Justice League" Snyder cut, which is set to arrive on March 18.

The "Justice League" cast cooperated with him to bring a four-hour length film to their fans.

A month before the "Justice League" release date, though, the director dropped the full trailer that hyped the fans even more.

New Batmobile

In the newest trailer posted on HBO Max's official Youtube channel, Snyder served more shocking events that will be seen in the upcoming movie.

One of the thrilling scenes includes the first look of the new tank-inspired Batmobile.

Compared to the previous vehicles Ben Affleck's Batman used, the hero will now drive his new tank-inspired Batmobile in their battles.

The new design is seemingly inspired by the Batmobile in Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns."

At the 01:31 mark, the trailer showed a one-second look of the new vehicle.

Jared Leto's Joker Returns

One hair-raising event was shown at the end of the trailer: a clear image of Jared Leto's Joker.

The "Suicide Squad" villain can be seen debuting the iconic makeup, which the character first wore in the debut comic book issue of "Batman" on April 25, 1940.

The new Joker has the smudged lipstick to give that creepier vibe. His face also donned a white makeup and longer, slicked-back hair.

As expected, Joker no longer has his face tattoos anymore. Previously, Leto had a forehead ink that said "Damaged"--a personal message to Batman who ruined his look.

The "J" initial on his cheek is no longer there, as well.

The film somewhat made his exact hair color unrecognizable, though. But one could expect that Leto could have colored his hair lighter than the usual broccoli green.

His new look came after Snyder first teased about it in a Twitter post. To recall, the director posted a black and white photo of the villain holding a playing card that symbolizes his character.

"Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide," Snyder captioned the post.

