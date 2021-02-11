"Justice League" Snyder Cut surely knows how to make its fans crave for more, with Zack Snyder dropping another trailer prior to its release.

The director successfully caught people's interest again after he promised to release another full-packed trailer in three days. But before that, he shared an 18-second clip to his fans following the airing of Cyborg's origin story video during Super Bowl Sunday.

Despite such a short sneak peek, everyone surely noticed some massive revelations in the teaser clip.

Superman's Black Suit

Among the Justice League's superheroes, Superman (Henry Cavill) has always been the most-awaited one.

In the new DCEU film, fans will have a glimpse of the Man of Steel again. This time, though, in a black suit.

At the 00:11 mark, the superhero flaunted his dark-colored suit before showing his heat vision and shooting the laser out against an unknown assailant.

Before this clip, an HD version of him in the black suit was released earlier this week. However, the Superman in Snyder's new video showed the more violent side of him.

Epic Battles!

Several "Justice League" Snyder Cut cast members can be seen in the short trailer.

In the first few seconds, Steppenwolf used his ax and smashed it on the ground to create an all-familiar pattern on Earth.

The next few shots also show Batmobile and Wonder Woman in the middle of action scenes.

These are just a few of the expected face-offs on the film.

Initially, it has been revealed that Snyder's cut will show Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) join forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in pursuit of recruiting a team of metahumans who could work with them.

The duo is also responsible for securing that the team will protect the world from the approaching catastrophe.

Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman unite with Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) to fight against Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid.

Justice League Snyder's Cut Release Date

The "Justice League" Snyder Cut will arrive on HBO Max on March 18. Before its arrival, the film already received an R-rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPAA), hinting that there will be more extreme scenes other than those in the trailers.

This particular MPAA rating also requires viewers under 17 to be accompanied by their parents or adult guardian due to language, theme, violence, nudity, or drug use, among others.

The rating is somewhat not surprising, as Snyder already warned before that he will show more brutal scenes throughout the four-hour run.

