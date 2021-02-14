Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is going to miss at least two games following a hamstring strain.

According to the team's official tweet, the NBA star was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain following an evaluation.

"Durant will miss at least the next two games (February 15 at SAC and February 16 at PHX) while he receives treatment," the Nets stated.

KD returned to practice last Friday and played 33 minutes over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

This will be the third time this season Durant will be missing games after two earlier stints in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

News of his injury was shocking to fans, especially since the Nets forward looked healthy against the Dubs after sitting out three games for his team because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

He was forced into quarantine since Feb. 5 after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. Still, it's unclear when or how the two-time NBA Finals MVP suffered his hamstring injury.

Kevin Durant's COVID-19 Scare

The Nets forward reportedly rode in a car on three separate occasions with an employee who later tested for COVID-19.

They reportedly went to the practice facility for testing, then back home after testing, then to Barclays Center for the game against the Toronto Raptors while not wearing masks.

On Feb. 6, a video posted by Sports Center on Twitter showed the moment Durant learned he would be sitting out the rest of the game because of the news.

This appears to be the moment KD learned he would be out the rest of the game due to health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/KGJan8mFNr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2021

After 24 hours, he was tested three times and all presented negative results.

Still, Durant went through a seven-day quarantine. His Nets teammates and staff tested negative, including postgame tests following their loss to Toronto on Friday.

Durant was not happy about the entire situation, tweeting out: "Free me."

He also said, "Yo @nba, your fans aren't dumb. You can't fool em with your Wack ass PR tactics. #Free7."

However, the COVID-19 scare was nothing compared to actually contracting the coronavirus. In March 2020, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star tested positive for the virus.

He told The Athletic's Shams Charania, "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

Top Scorer

Amid the challenges, Kevin Durant remains one of the top scorers in the league. What's more amazing is that he missed all of 2019-20 season with an Achilles tendon injury.

The 32-year-old has averaged 29,0 points on 52.4 percent shooting in 19 games for the Nets.

