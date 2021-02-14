While most people are celebrating Valentine's Day with their loved ones, LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are embarking on a two-game road trip on Sunday evening.

But lucky for the NBA star, he still received some love from his daughter, Zhuri James.

The 6-year-old surprised her dad with a sweet message as he was preparing for his game on Valentine's Day.

On Instagram, LeBron shared that his daughter sneaked in a Valentine's Day card inside his luggage. He captioned a series of pictures: "Opened my luggage to grab my clothes out for tonight's game, and Zhuri Nova snuck a card in there on me."

"LOVE YOU SO MUCH, my Princess. Happy Valentine's Day to you as well as Mommy face!"

Zhuri James' Valentine's Day Card

Zhuri's card featured three pages, and each page was made of pink and red paper.

The front page said, "Happy Valentine's Day, Dada," with one heart sticker and one butterfly sticker.

The first page inside said, "Miss you soooooo much!!!"

Then the next one read "See you when you come back" along with a smiley face. Beside that page was a drawing of what appeared to be LeBron giving his daughter a boost by allowing her to sit on his shoulders.

The page after that showed more heart stickers and a massive message that said, "Love you!" The back page showed a heart drawing and what appeared to be Zhuri's signature at the bottom.

The heartwarming gesture of LeBron James' daughter gave fans something to talk about on the most romantic day of the year.

The comment section of his Instagram post received a lot of love and gush from his followers.

It was undoubtedly a tear-jerking gift, which will motivate the family man even more as he tries to help the Los Angeles Lakers extend their winning streak to eight games.

He could also be inspired to go all out and finish the game as soon as possible to be with his family.

However, before the Lakers star received his daughter's gift, he got a warning for violating NBA's anti-flopping rule on last Friday's game. He was between two Memphis Grizzlies players when he took a shot, albeit a soft one.

LeBron fell backward and threw his arms into the air to sell the foul to the frustration of Grizzlies players.

LeBron James MVP

LeBron James, who is predicted to be the 2020-21 NBA MVP, and the Lakers ride a seven-game winning streak as they head into Sunday night's game with the Denver Nuggets.

Sunday could also be an excellent opportunity to separate himself in the MVP debate in a showdown against his fellow contender, Nikola Jokic.

READ MORE: 'Jeopardy!' Champ Dead at 24: Brayden Smith 'Passed Away Unexpectedly'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles