One of billiards' greatest players, Jeanette Lee, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

As per her doctors, she has Stage 4 ovarian cancer, which has spread into her lymph nodes.

TMZ reported that her family and friends created a GoFundMe page. The page also stated, "At this stage, her doctors say she has a few months to a year left to live."

"She has vowed to fight the progress of her disease as fiercely as possible with both chemotherapy, which has already begun, and a succession of upcoming surgeries."

The money collected from GoFundMe campaign will reportedly go to her children, known as the Jeanette Lee Legacy Fund.

It will ensure that her kids Cheyenne, 16, Chloe, 11, and Savannah, 10, will go to college.

Lee, also known as The Black Widow, told the American Poolplayers Association, "I intend to bring the same resolve I brought to the billiards table to this fight."

Jeanette Lee's Cancer Battle and Other Hardships

In the last several years, Jeanette Lee has been a single mom.

She was also plagued with scoliosis since her childhood, which has reportedly continued to progress.

As per her GoFundMe page, scoliosis masked the cancer's pain, which allowed it to progress and remain undetected all these years.

"The increasing effects of scoliosis have not allowed her to play at the highest level for years now and has limited her ability to make a living."

Jeanette Lee One of the Most Popular Billiards Players

In the 1990s, Jeanette Lee was the most popular Billiards player. She earned her "Black Widow" nickname because she was "such a killer" in the sport.

She won the Classic Tour events, the US Open 9-Ball Championship and the WPBA Nationals in 1994.

Those wins led her to be crowned Player of the Year from Billiards Digest and Pool & Billiard Magazine.

Lee also won two ESPN championships, the Tournament of Champions and Ultimate Shootout, and seven Classic Tour titles.

Lee's billiards continued to dominate the sport in the 2000s, winning a gold medal in World Games in Japan in 2001, WPBA Florida Classic and BCA Open Championship in 2004, the International Skins Billiard Championship, and the World Team Cup Championship in 2007.

By 2013, she was inducted into the Billiard Congress Hall of Fame.

However, she was later forced to stop playing at a high-level several years ago because of her scoliosis.

In the coming months, Lee is expected to undergo several surgeries to slow down the cancer.

