Looking for 'Jeopardy guest host list and wondering about updated schedule? Months after Alex Trebek's untimely death, "Jeopardy!" still has not found the perfect celebrity to be his replacement. In the meantime, Sony Pictures Television decided to find interim hosts.

In a statement released by "Jeopardy!" (via Good Housekeeping), the donation that will be collated during each guest host's respective week will be sent to the charity of their choice.

After Trebek's death, Ken Jennings served as the host for several episodes. The show's executive producer, Mike Richards, filled the position after his stint.

Before he left his post. Jennings expressed how fortunate he was to watch the original host on the "Jeopardy!" website.

"Stepping in as a guest host was incredibly humbling, emotional and a lot of fun. It will forever be the honor of my life," he said.

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host List Includes Surprising Lineup

After Jennings and Richards, "Jeopardy!" still has several celebrities who will spearhead the show.

Katie Couric

Once Couric takes over the show, she will become the first woman to ever host "Jeopardy!" in history. She formerly led the "Today" show and once became a CBS Evening News anchor.

Bill Whitaker

This season will also welcome Whitaker. He has been known as the "60 Minutes correspondent" who appeared in several CBS News broadcasts.

Whittaker also shared his talent to CBS Evening News and Sunday Morning.

Mayim Bialik

Bialik will add more jobs to her schedule for the meantime to host "Jeopardy!" temporarily. She is best known as one of the cast of "Big Bang Theory." Currently, the actress stars in her new sitcom on Fox, "Call Me Kat."

Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been one of the icons who expressed their desire to be part of the game show.

During his appearance on Sirius XM's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, the NFL star said that the show has become part of his life over the years.

"It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years - 6 o'clock, watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015, that was a dream come true," he said, referring to the time he won the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" back in 2015.

Sanjay Gupta

On Feb. 2, he tweeted that the "Jeopardy!" team asked him to guest host the iconic game show.

"I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids. The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek," he wrote.

Savannah Guthrie

Like the other potential hosts, Guthrie also has experienced with NBC News and Today show.

Mehmet Oz

Currently, Dr. Oz hosts his own "The Doctor Oz Show." It remains unclear whether he will put his show on hold to focus on "Jeopardy!"

Anderson Cooper

Last but not the least, Cooper is one of the potential guest hosts on the list. He currently appears on the "Anderson Cooper 360" and "60 Minutes."

