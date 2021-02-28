Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Spoiler: Ellen Pompeo Shares What Could Be Next For the Show

"Grey's Anatomy" is one of the longest-running TV shows in the US.

It premiered in March 2005, and it's currently on its 17th season.

In the past seasons, we've watched Meredith Grey overcome plane crash, ferryboat crash, bomb scares, shootings, and even death, all while maintaining her career as a surgeon.

But how much more tests and grief can the character take?

Early today, the lead role of the show Ellen Pompeo, admitted what's next for "Grey's Anatomy."

Speaking to CBS's "Sunday Morning," Pompeo, who is also an executive producer, admitted that Meredith's fate and the future of the show are still up in the air.

"We honestly have not decided. We're really trying to figure it out right now."

When asked if they were in the middle of deciding whether it ends or not, Pompeo replied, "yes."

The 51-year-old added that how do they end a show that is so iconic.

"I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans - I want to make sure we do it right."

In 2020, Ellen Pompeo said that the 17th season of "Grey's Anatomy" could be the last, but at the same time, she also doesn't know if it's ending.

She told Variety at the time that 2020 was the last year of her contract and is unsure, "but it could very well be."

Elsewhere in the CBS interview, the actress talked about growing up in a working-class Boston neighborhood.

At age four, the "Life of the Party" actress lost her mom and recalled that growing up was quite sad for her.

"It made me want to get out of there," she recalled.

"I found a way to monetize my emotions."

Now, Ellen Pompeo is the highest-paid actresses in TV, earning $20 million a year, and currently has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

The "Catch Me If You Can" star shared that she knows exactly how much "Grey's Anatomy" has generated throughout the year.

"I can see exactly how much that show makes for one of the largest corporations in the world."

'Grey's Anatomy' Mid-Season Finale Season 17

The mid-season finale aired in December, which showed Meredith Grey's condition deteriorating after contracting COVID-19.



In December, executive producer Meg Marinis revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic made the producers and writers treat each episode as" Grey's Anatomy's" last.

Marinis revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "We're throwing everything that we can, story-wise."

They also assured that not every episode ends with a cliffhanger, but each episode would give out an emotional punch in the gut for the characters and the viewers.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 17 mid-season returns on Mar. 11.

Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Going to Have Season 18?

As Ellen Pompeo said in her interview, they're still discussing the future of the show.

There's no information on a new season, but there's already speculation that the show is nearing its end.

However, the show's return for its 18th season will depend on Meredith Grey's fate on the 17th season and Ellen Pompeo's actual decision to renew her contract.

