[Spoiler] Married at First Sight: Bryce and Melissa Live Together in Australia

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven seem to be among the few couples that stay together in the hit Nine's social experiment "Married at First Sight" or MAFS. This, despite a rocky start.

Daily Mail Australia leaked some photos reportedly taken Feb. 24 to prove that the couple live together in Melbourne.

The couple, both 31, appeared to be just any other love birds going to a local cafe and have their favorite cofee before going back to their place.

Melissa, on a minimal makeup, can be seen in the photos wearing a grey jumper and black leggings, matched with cap and a pair of sneakers. The workplace trainer's blonde hair was swept into a ponytail while a pair of sunglasses hids her gaze.

Bryce, on the other hand, was spotted with a grey hoodie matched with a pair of Nike shorts, cap and thongs.

Are MAFS Couple Bryce and Melissa Still together?

Earlier, the couple also appeared on The Today Show together via Zoom from the same spot. The appearance is regarded as amongst the first clues that they had made it.

MamaMia also reported that their team spotted the couple in Somerville with Bryce going about his daily life in Victoria where Melissa recently purchased a property.

