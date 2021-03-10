Creator and writer Ryan Murphy finally gave a first look at the cast and set "American Horror Story" season 10.

It's been more than a year since the fans were given the ninth season, which was heavily influenced by classic horror slasher.

Though it wasn't the best season the show offered, many are getting so excited for the upcoming "American Horror Story" season 10.

'American Horror Story' Season 10 Spoiler

In the upcoming tenth season of the FX horror anthology, Ryan Murphy shared an Instagram photo from the set of "American Horror Story."

Former child star Macaulay Culkin, who starred in movies such as "Home Alone," "My Girl," and "Google Assistant," is the newest addition to the series.

He captioned the photo, "Something wicked this way comes."

In the photo, Culkin was joined by Leslie Grossman, who is an "American Horror Story" regular, locking arms and chic in the seaside breeze.

As per reports, the photo was taken from the show's Provincetown, Massachusetts set.

Murphy even revealed how the call went with Culkin when he asked him to join.

"I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay." He revealed to E! News.

"[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'Okay, here's the pitch.'"

"And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things."

"And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

The word "Wicked" could also be another teaser for the mysterious theme.

'American Horror Story' Season 10 Clues

The overall series is still a mystery aside from a few things.

A creepy contortionist is also going to be part of the upcoming show. Ryan Murphy posted a tweet in Nov. 2020 congratulating Spencer Novich, an actor, writer, and director, for joining the show. He posted Novich's audition video that "got him the job." In the tweet, Murphy also asked the fans, "Guess the title yet?"

Congrats to @SpencerNovich who is joining the cast of this seasons "American Horror Story." This is the audition that got him the job. Guess the title yet? #AHS10

Another clue Ryan Murphy posted in Nov. 2020 was a picture of a mouth with razor-sharp teeth opening wide as a glove-hand is tattooing "AHS 10" into its tongue.

It seems to be similar to the previous clue the creator shared back in Aug. 2020 when he announced that they'd start the production of "American Horror Story" season ten on Oct. 2020.

That time, he just posted a picture of very pointy teeth which he confirmed that "Yes, this is a clue."

'American Horror Story' Season 10 Cast Members

Macaulay Culkin joined the "American Horror Story" cast of the new season, which would include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter.

'American Horror Story' Season 10 Release Date

2020 was the first year since 2011 without a release of "American Horror Story" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the scripts have already been written during that time.

Unfortunately, there is still no news when "American Horror Story" season ten's release date will be, but there's a massive chance it will be in the fall of 2021, just like the other seasons.

