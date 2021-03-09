‘CIty of Lies' Trailer: Johnny Depp Hunts For Notorius B.I.G.’s Killers In Long-Delayed Movie [WATCH]

A new Johnny Depp movie is finally gracing the silver screens in the next few weeks.

The movie titled "City of Lies" is about the dramatized version of the Los Angeles Police Department's investigation of the real-life unsolved murders of legendary rappers, Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

Johnny Depp will be playing Russell Poole, an LAPD detective on the scene on the morning of Mar. 9, 1997, when the rapper was shot after leaving an award show after-party in Los Angeles.

The film will tell the story of Depp's character, Poole, as he tries to solve the murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac in 1997.

However, he's drawn back to those events after a journalist enlists him in trying to set the record straight 20 years later.

'City of Lies' Trailer

In the trailer, the movie seems that it isn't an open and shut case because there have been threats and possibilities involved in the proceedings in between.

The "City of Lies" trailer was released on the 24th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.'s death, ten days after Netflix released a documentary titled "Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell."

'City of Lies' Initial Release Date

"City of Lies" has been announced in 2018, but a month after it was scheduled to release, it was pulled from the planned wide release. Production took place in 2017.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed at the time that the movie's abrupt disappearance marks another setback in a string for the film and Depp.

During that time, Johnny Depp was sued for reportedly assaulting location manager Greg Brooks on the movie's Los Angeles set.

He was also embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with former business managers, former lawyers, and ex-bodyguards. Not to mention that in 2016, he settled a bitter, highly publicized divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard.

'City of Lies' Release Date 2021

The upcoming film will be released on Mar. 19 in theaters and digital and on-demand streaming by Apr. 9.

Death of Notorious B.I.G.

The legendary rapper had an extraordinary career in his life and, up to this day, remains one of the most influential rappers in history.

At the time of his career, he sold more than 28 million albums in the U.S. alone.

In 1997, she was shot and killed. Years later, the person who murdered him is still at large, and there's still mystery surrounding his death.

Notorious B.I. G. was 24 at the time of his death.

