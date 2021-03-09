"The Powerpuff Girls" is back, except this time, it's not a cartoon anymore, and the show will not be intended for kids.

The CW is making a live-action reboot of everybody's favorite childhood cartoon, and they recently just unveiled the three main leads of the show.

'The Powerpuff Girls' is based on the popular cartoon show that aired on Cartoon Network from 1998 and 2005. It aired six seasons and 78 episodes.

'The Powerpuff Girls' Reboot Cast Members and Spoilers

On Tuesday, Variety announced that Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault would be playing the three girls for The CW's upcoming show.

According to reports, Chloe Bennet will be playing Blossom Utonium.

Her character is described as someone who has a "repressed kiddie-superhero trauma" that left her feeling anxious and withdrawn. "She aims to become a leader again - this time on her terms."

Many remember the animated Blossom as someone who's Little Miss Perfect, spunky and conscientious, but this time, Blossom will be a whole different person.

Dove Cameron will be playing Bubbles Utonium.

In the cartoon, she was a sweet girl who had a great disposition that won everybody's hearts.

Though she's still the same right now, many will be shocked by her incredible toughness and wit, which wasn't previously shown in the animation.

However, now that she's older, Bubbles is more interested in becoming famous instead of saving the world.

Yana Perrault will play Buttercup Utonium.

In the animation, Butter was rebellious and a badass. But unlike Bubbles, Buttercup is spending most of her adulthood trying to get away from her Powerpuff Girl identity and would rather live an anonymous life.

'The Powerpuff Girls' Reboot Plot

"The Powerpuff Girls" reboot will feature the heroes as "disillusions twenty-something-year-olds who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting," as per Deadline.

It's utterly different from the animated series because now, the three sisters resent their childhood.

'The Powerpuff Girls' Reboot Release Date

Despite the hype around the project, reports suggest that there is still no release date for "The Powerpuff Girls" after announcing it in August 2020.

However, despite the lack of a release date, Deadline reported that there are already writers and directors attached to the reboot.

Diablo Cody, who wrote "Juno" and the upcoming Madonna biopic, and Heather Regnier, who wrote episodes for "Veronica Mars" and "Sleepy Hollow," reportedly wrote the pilot.

The first episode was said to have been directed by Maggie Kiley, who directed some episodes of "Riverdale" and "Katy Keene."

