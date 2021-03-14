Over a year after the first season of "The Witcher" arrived on Netflix, the series will grace the platform again with its new installment.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paul Bullion - the actor who plays the role of Lambert - gave a massive update regarding the flick.

On his Twitter account, he revealed that he completed filming his parts by posting his set chair.

"It's a wrap on Lambert for S2 @witchernetflix I clutch my wolf medallion & thank production for everything. It's been an honour joining. This team is making something special during a global crisis," he captioned the post.

He also took his time to thank Lauren Hissrich and Sophie Holland who invited him into the fold.

In the end, Bullion proudly said that "The Witcher" is a "show about family, made by a family."

As he dropped the exciting news, here's everything the viewers - old and new -should know about the series.

"The Witcher" Season 2 Release Date

As of the writing, the exact release date of "The Witcher" Season 2 remains unknown. However, Netflix has been hinting that the first episodes of the series will arrive soon - not later than 2021.

Previously, the streaming giant said that the pre-production would start in early 2020, aiming for a 2021 release date.

"The Witcher" showrunner also confirmed the plan through a Reddit AMA, saying: "We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021... We don't want to rush the product."

Henry Cavill's recent injury also caused worries among fans, as they thought that it would halt the production once again.

For what it's worth, a source first told The Sun about Cavill's injury. The 37-year-old actor, who plays the lead character Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series, suffered from a minor leg muscle injury at that time.

"He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain," the insider added. "It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury."

Fortunately, he recovered immediately and made it on time.

"The Witcher" Season 2 Cast

Apart from Cavill and Bullion, "The Witcher" surely contacted award-winning stars to join the second journey.

Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are expected to reprise their roles as Yennefer and Ciri, respectively.

The old gang Anna Shaffer (Triss), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Therica Wilson Read (Sabrina), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen Zigrin), Lilly Cooper (Murta), and Royce Pierreson (Istredd) will also be back.

