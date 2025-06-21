Hailey Bieber has been spotted twice this week in New York City without her wedding ring, fueling long-simmering rumors about a possible split from her husband, Justin Bieber.

On back-to-back outings, first for breakfast at The Commerce Inn in the West Village, then for a girls' night at Chez Fifi with Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, the model and Rhode skincare founder made her ringless left hand impossible to miss.

Photos by The Sun caught her climbing out of a black SUV with her left arm up, her bare ring finger in full sight. Later, as she strolled down Lexington Avenue, she continued to keep that hand visible across her chest or at her hip, once again showing the absence of the $500,000 ring that she had worn since her 2018 wedding.

Hailey Bieber spotted sans wedding ring on multiple NYC outings, intensifying Justin divorce rumors. His recent behavior, including public outbursts & cryptic posts, has fueled speculation. #HaileyBieber pic.twitter.com/njcwc6g6vj — American Celebrity News (@acnofficial) June 21, 2025

Inside the Biebers' Trial Separation

Behind those silent signals, there's something more significant happening: Justin and Hailey are reportedly in the middle of a trial separation. According to Radar Online, the couple has agreed to take time apart to evaluate their marriage. They are currently living in separate homes.

Sources close to the couple say the split isn't yet permanent, and isn't being labeled as a step toward divorce. But the goal is reportedly to give Justin space to focus on his mental health while Hailey regroups emotionally and protects her peace. She's allegedly sent him to check into a wellness retreat, not a formal rehab facility, in an effort to unplug and get his mind straight.

Justin confirmed he spent around $500K on Hailey's ring. pic.twitter.com/aFvDXB5Wf3 — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) April 29, 2022

"She's never wavered in her support and there's no question she still loves him dearly," one insider told the outlet. "But she's only capable of sitting back and ignoring so much."

This pause in their relationship appears to be the culmination of months of strain, much of it centered on Justin's erratic public behavior and what insiders have described as "deteriorating decision-making." Hailey, who is already juggling motherhood and a billion-dollar skincare line, has reportedly been worn out by her husband's fantasyland and his unwillingness to take responsibility.

"Justin doesn't like being told what to do, especially when he's already feeling vulnerable," according to one source. "But Hailey's made it clear that without some kind of break, she doesn't know how much longer they can keep going."

A Breaking Point

Concern for Justin's mental state has grown both inside and outside his circle. He's posted cryptic messages online.

Tension between the couple reportedly peaked over Father's Day weekend, when Justin failed to mention either Hailey or their 10-month-old son, Jack, in his social media tribute. Hailey left a comment on the post, then quickly deleted it. That same week, she was photographed looking visibly stressed in Manhattan, her wedding ring nowhere to be seen

Earlier this month, Hailey allegedly exploded after Justin was seen at a strip club, calling him a "f**king child," according to The Sun. That confrontation came after repeated pleas for him to get help, pleas that, according to sources, had been falling on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, Justin was filmed having a public outburst on a Malibu beach, in a now-viral video where he ranted at a videographer.

While some online found the moment meme-worthy, those close to him say it was a clear sign that something's off. "He's not in a great place physically or mentally," one insider said. "It's unbearable watching him suffer like this."

Per the source, "[Hailey is] exhausted. She loves him, but she's done pretending everything is okay."