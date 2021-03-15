‘The Talk’ Canceled: Sharon Osbourne ‘Went Crazy’ After Heated Episode Ended

Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's heated moment didn't end on TV.

After their debate, more things happened behind the scenes.

An insider told Page Six that after the show, Sharon Osbourne "went crazy" and even yelled, "I'm getting my lawyers."

And even after nearly a week since Underwood questioned Osbourne for defending British commentator Piers Morgan, the two "The Talk" hosts have still not reconciled.

The insider revealed, "Sharon is pissed at Sheryl because she feels like she helped sow a seed that she's racist."

"And Sharon is unable to rationalize that that's not what happened."

A day after that heated episode, Sharon Osbourne issued a lengthy apology to the black community for offending them. However, she didn't mention her co-host.

But Osbourne reached out to her through text, according to Page Six's source. "She texted her a detailed, emotional, and heartfelt apology on Friday. It was very personal."

Unfortunately, Sheryl Underwood left her on "read" and didn't bother responding to her.

What Went Down on 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne later gave an interview to Variety magazine explaining the entire ordeal.

She talked about how CBS blindsided her with the segment.

According to Page Six's insider, Osbourne was the first to initiate they wanted to talk about Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle on "The Talk."

"Whenever Sharon is in the news, she always goes to the producers and wants to address it on the show."

They added, "She was aggressive about supporting Piers on social media, and she got dragged for it."

The insider also said, "She came to work after being [hated] on Twitter and asked to address what was going on online. she was not blindsided by CBS."

The entire episode that day was not supposed to go how it went down.

The source said that Osbourne was supposed to address it in a monologue for about 30 minutes before going live. However, the producers reportedly changed their minds and decided that the hosts should discuss it on air.

People on set knew that there would be a discussion since Osbourne was already "hyper-emotional" and that she was expecting cover from Underwood. However, she felt attacked and reportedly "blames Sheryl."

Sharon Osbourne also expected that the segment would have only two questions and not have an entire 20-minute show about it.

The source explained, "To make matters worse, the ladies had come to a Jesus moment a few weeks ago vowing to have each other's backs. For Osbourne to get attacked the way she did, felt very painful."

'The Talk' Canceled

"The Talk" has canceled its Monday and Tuesday live show after CBS launched an internal review that stemmed from Sharon Osbourne and Sharon Underwood's heated exchange about Piers Morgan.

According to a statement obtained by People magazine, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace."

"All matters related to the Wednesday episode of 'The Talk' are currently under internal review."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles