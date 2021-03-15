The 2021 Oscar Best Pictures nominations list is finally out.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Apr. 25, more than two months late than last year's ceremony.

This year's nomination is a strange one because the award show recognized films released during a year where movie theaters were mostly closed.

Most of this year's nominees could only be watched with a subscription or can be purchased online. It's not as simple as driving to a theater or stopping at a video store.

However, with movie theaters are reopening, particularly in some parts of Los Angeles and New York, the cinema may be able to get great deals to showcase streaming movies on the big screen.

To help you make sense of it, here's a list of the 2021 Oscar Best Picture nominees and where to watch each film.

The Father

Streaming Service: 'The Father' isn't available for streaming yet, but it was released in selected theaters via Sony Pictures Classics in New York and Los Angeles last month. They later expanded it to more theaters nationwide on Mar. 12.

Rent: It's not available for rent, but it will be released on OnDemand starting Mar. 26 for a small price. It will soon be available to stream on Amazon, YouTube, and iTunes.

About: "The Father" is about a man who doesn't want to have assistance from his daughter despite his old age. But his reality soon starts to unravel as he starts to doubt his relatives while suffering from dementia.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Streaming Service: "Judas and the Black Messiah" is available in select theaters.

Rent: It's not available for rent.

About: After being offered a plea deal, a man creeps into the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to obtain intelligence on a very important person.

Mank

Streaming Service: "Mank" is on Netflix and was released on the platform on Dec. 4

Rent: "Mank" is not available for renting on any other digital platform as it's only available on Netflix.

About: "Mank" follows the life of Herman J. Mankiewics, a screenwriter, as he tries to finish his screenplay titled "Citizen Kane" for Orson Welles.

Minari

Streaming Service: "Minari" is not available for streaming.

Rent: But "Minari" can be rented on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu and other VOD platforms.

About: It follows a Korean-American family as they move to a farm in Arkansas hoping to obtain the American Dream.

Nomadland

Streaming Service: "Nomadland" was released on Feb. 19 on Hulu.

Rent: "Nomadland" is not available to rent on any other streaming platforms.

About: It tells a story of a woman in her 60s who lost everything during the Great Recession. She later starts living in a van and traveling through the West.

Promising Young Woman

Streaming Service: "Promising Young Woman" is not available for streaming

Rent: "Promising Young Woman" can be rented on platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, YouTube.

About: It follows a woman who is traumatized by a tragic event that happened in her past. She is set to avenge her best friend who was raped.

Sound of Metal

Streaming Service: "Sound of Metal" is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rent: "Sound of Metal" is not available for renting, but it's on Amazon Prime, which means you need to be a subscriber to watch it.

About: It is about the story of a heavy metal drummer who's life started to be thrown away as he starts to lose his hearing.

The Trial of Chicago 7

Streaming Service: "The Trial of Chicago 7" is available on Netflix since Oct. 16.

Rent: It's not available for rent.

About: The movie centers on the seven people who are on trial for charges that stemmed from a 1968 Democratic National Convention uprising in Chicago.

