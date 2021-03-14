‘The Talk’ Canceled: The Real Reason Why the Show Is Going on a Brief Hiatus

"The Talk" will be going into a brief hiatus.

There will be no live shows airing on Mar. 15 and Mar. 16, according to Deadline.

On Sunday, cast and crew members were notified of the hiatus after CBS launched an investigation on Friday after the hosts' heated exchange that happened on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Friday, CBS said, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive, and respectful workplace."

However, there's no need to panic because "The Talk" will return on Wednesday, Mar. 17.

"All matters related to the Wednesday (Mar. 10) episode of 'The Talk' are currently under internal review."

What Happened Last Wednesday on 'The Talk'

In Wednesday's episode of "The Talk," host Sharon Osbourne became emotional and combative during a heated discussion with her co-hosts about her public support for British friend Piers Morgan following his attacking comments about Meghan Markle.

Sheryl Underwood claimed that while Osbourne is only standing by her friend, "It appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."

Among Morgan's incendiary remarks, he claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's suicidal thoughts were fake.

Meanwhile, Osbourne asked Underwood the exact reason how Morgan could be racist.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me racist.

Osbourne continued to pry Underwood, "I will ask you again, Sheryl. And don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me. Educate me."

After that particular "The Talk" episode finished its broadcast, Sharon Osbourne posted an apology tweet to those she had offended "and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

Admitting that she got defensive, Osbourne added how she felt panicked and blindsided.

Sharon Osbourne Controversy

However, Sharon Osbourne's controversy on "The Talk" doesn't end there.

She faced a new racism-related issue when one of the original hosts of "The Talk," Holly Robinson Peete, slammed Osbourne saying that she complained how ghetto she was for the show.

Osbourne was said to be the person responsible for why Peete was gone from the show in 2011.

"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk. Then I was gone."

Peete added, "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful, condescending tone she took w/ her co-host, who remained respectful because...she HAD TO."

However, Osbourne shared some receipts from 2011- an email sent to her from Peete a month after she was let go by CBS.

In the private email, she and Osbourne seemed to be on good terms, and there was no note or hint that there was a rift or that Osbourne was responsible for Peete's firing.

In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk. pic.twitter.com/zu3Vc1oHCy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 13, 2021

