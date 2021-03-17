Tom Budge's Exit: REAL Reason Why Actor Left 'Lord of the Rings' Series Revealed

"The Lord of the Rings" let go of Tom Budge after working with him for a few months, and the real possible reason behind this decision has been revealed.

On Sunday, Budge confirmed that he will no longer be part of "The Lord of the Rings" series. The news is quite surprising, though, as the film's first season is still underway in New Zealand.

The series is also yet to receive a final and official release date, so losing an actor while the production is still on-going truly shocked their fans.

On the actor's Instagram account, he wrote a lengthy message to his fans, revealing the reason why he has to depart the TV series.

"After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying," he penned.

He still took his time to thank the creative team for letting him try to portray something "new and exciting." The actor also convinced himself that some things are not meant to happen at all.

He attached a video of a black-and-white TV scene of Johnny Cash singing "Ring of Fire" which was co-written by his wife, June Carter Cash.

From the moment he arrived until he departed, the real identity of his character remained unknown.

But according to Budge's post, Amazon decided to end his contract due to the performance he showed as he tried to play the character.

Still, his fans sent him words of encouragement and assured him that they will keep on supporting him.

One fan said, "Love you mate....greater things destined for your incredibly talented and soulful self! X."

"I hope a role just as wonderful or more so is in your future Tom," another one added.

One Instagram user penned, "You're one of the best budgie. I have a feeling what you did would have been unique and beautiful. Big love. Xxxx."

Most fans were left disappointed, though, as Amazon already hyped people with the synopsis which includes Budge's participation.

"Amazon Studios' forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history," TheOneRing.net said in an article in January.

Tom Budge's Departure Not Surprising?

While his departure is too sudden, recasting the actors and actresses is no longer new to the franchise.

For what it's worth, the "Lord of the Rings" film franchise originally hailed Stuart Townsend as Aragorn. However, Viggo Mortensen appeared and stepped in to take the role instead of Townsend.

