The 2021 Grammy Awards saw how Taylor Swift can consecutively win a specific award and outshine her rivals.

On Sunday, Swift made a jaw-dropping history after becoming the first female singer to win Album of the Year three times.

She managed to bag the award, thanks to her album "Folklore" which served as the fruit of her labor during the pandemic. The third Grammy award recipient album follows the success of Swift's previous albums, "Fearless" in 2010 and "1989" in 2016.

To recall, she released the 63-minute album on July 24, following its predecessor "Lover." It contains all the songs and stories she created amid the lockdown period.

Swift successfully flipped the tables again after "Folklore" made it to the "Album of the Year" in the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations.

Other nominees include "Chilombo" (Jhene Aiko), "Black Pumas - Deluxe Edition" (Black Pumas), "Everyday Life" (Coldplay), "Djesse Vol. 3" (Jacob Collier), "Women In Music Pt. III" (HAIM), "Future Nostalgia" (Dua Lipa), and "Hollywood's Bleeding" (Post Malone).

With this new recognition, Taylor Swift's net worth is expected to get higher even more.

Taylor Swift's Net Worth 2021

As of the writing, the singer already has 10 Grammys, seven No. 1 hits, and hundreds of sold-out concerts. With that said, it is not surprising if she would be a billionaire soon.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor Swift's net worth as of 2021 is a whopping $400 million. She also makes $150 million every year, keeping her bank accounts alive and active.

Since the beginning of her career, she has already scored deals with well-known companies, including CoverGirl, Capital One, Keds, and Diet Coke.

She also gained income from her concerts. Per the Business Insider, she saved over $75 million from her first concert tour, "Fearless."

Meanwhile, her 1989 World Tour became the highest-grossing tour in 2015. In 2018, her Reputation Stadium Tour even broke the record for the highest-grossing U.S. stadium tour of all time, beating The Rolling Stone's $245 million sales.

Her net worth also expands every year that even her cat is worth millions, too.

According to multiple news outlets, Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson has a net worth of $97 million.

The amount is even higher compared to the net worth of Swift's rival in Grammys. In comparison, Jacob Collier's net worth is only around $12,000.

Post Malone, on the other hand, has around $30 million. Still, Coldplay - as a whole band - is $75 million richer than her with $475 million net worth as of the writing.

