"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" found the best character to succeed Captain America's shield.

The tale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe' Phase 4 has been continuously filling up the gaps the previous movies created.

This time, Friday's premiere of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" immediately answered people's questions about who will be the next Captain America.

The first episode of the Disney+ series shows Steve Roger's shield inside Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

To recall, the old Rogers chose Sam Wilson as his successor in the box office hit "Avengers: Endgame." However, he felt like it did not belong to him, and Wilson felt the same way, too.

Who is The Next Captain America?

In the final scenes of episode 1, Sam watches a breaking news report wherein the U.S. government announced the next Captain America's identity.

As the Betroc's L.A.F and the Flag-Smashers continuously put the country in danger, the authorities have to hail John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as the new hero.

In the comics, Walker (also known as Super-Patriot) truly became the government's top pick to become the star-spangled hero. However, the story is quite different as Rogers resigns from the post in the comics following the ethical conflicts he faced.

Still, Walker already wears a Captain America costume, hinting that "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will surely offer more shocking events soon.

Since it seems too early to make him the permanent Captain America's successor, fans theorize that Sam or Bucky might also step up soon.

What Wyatt Russell Think of His Character

After scoring the role, the actor sat for an interview with EW and explained how his character looks so complicated. Despite that, it pushed him to work harder to win the role.

"It'll be fun seeing how all three of these guys interact in terms of what their identity is," he said. "I think that I can safely say that it's a show about identity and what it means to each specific person."

He also revealed that during the audition, he did not know whose role he was auditioning for.

But after Marvel Studios explained to him how the character should be portrayed, he realized that it was something worth trying. Still, he hilariously said that he keeps on filming the fighting scene with the superhero outfit, which he found very difficult to do.

The next episodes of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will be released every Friday until April 2021

