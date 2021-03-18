Ryan Reynolds Has Serious Concern Over Hector's Mustache as He Watches 'Green Lantern' For the First Time

Ryan Reynolds became one of the Hollywood stars who binge-watch films amid the pandemic, and his film "Green Lantern" became one of the titles he watched for the first time.

A decade after "Green Lantern" arrived on big screens, its main star finally saw it for himself.

On Twitter, Reynolds shared live tweets as he watched his movie. He shared to his fans his plans on watching it for the first time in honor of "Justice League" Snyder's Cut release. At the same time, he also watched it to commemorate St. Patrick's Day.

"Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut - and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I'll do something I've never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay," he said in the first tweet.

Based on his reaction, it seems like he finally realized that the film was not as bad as he thought it to be.

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to "Green Lantern" for The First Time!

While watching the film, the actor surely unleashed his comedic side and continuously dropped hilarious tweets.

Per Reynolds, news outlets should create an article about the "Where Are They Now" topic and focus on Hector's mustache. The once-iconic mustache seems to be nowhere to be found now.

"Wow. Hector just threw his father into a gigantic tornado of fire. That's exactly how my dad died," he wrote in another tweet.

Meanwhile, he started a poll and asked who elevates the movie the most. Among his choices were Angela Bassett, Geoffrey Rush, Mark Strong, and Tim Robbins.

Bassett clearly won the poll after garnering 40.1 percent of the 46,727 votes.

But kidding aside, Reynolds highlighted the heavy hitters seen in the movie. In the end, he applauded once again the crew and cast he worked with to create the film.

The actor still garnered some realizations, though, as he finally pledged that he will not wait a decade to watch his film ever again.

His character had been subject to rumors. There had been talks that he would reprise his role as Hal Jordan in Zack Snyder's "Justice League." Even the director himself hinted that the Green Lantern Corps in the DC Extended Universe would appear.

Currently, Reynolds is busy with the "Deadpool" franchise. The actor will soon introduce the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

