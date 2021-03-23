The Good Doctor Season 4 Spoilers: Paige Spara Reacts to Major Twist on Latest Episode

The latest season 4 episode of The Good Doctor, 'Teeny Blue Eyes,' contained a major twist for Shaun and Lea.

On Monday, the medical drama series returned with a new episode, discovering that Paige Spara's character, Lea, is pregnant. Lea informed her boyfriend, Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore.

Lea had previously informed the surgeon that she was expecting his child, with the show then delving into how they came to their decision.



Lea confided in Claire after they talked their problems together, and Shaun spoke with Doctor Glassman.

After reuniting and discussing the advantages and disadvantages of starting a family, Lea confessed that she had a lot of doubts and that the decision had been made.

However, she later decided at the clinic that she couldn't go through with the abortion due to a last-minute change of heart.

Paige Spara told TVLine that she was thrilled to see how Lea and Shaun would react to such sudden news.

"Becoming pregnant has so many levels of emotions one goes through with themself and with their partner. To dive into something so deeply personal and life-changing."

"In true Lea-and-Shaun form, we will be covering the experience true to the foundation of their relationship, which is [with] complete honesty," she said of future episodes for the couple.

Read Also: 'Grey's Anatomy' Major Character Death Explained; Is DeLuca Returning On the Show?

Spara also praised the storyline's handling by actor Highmore and executive producer David Shore.

She explained that she wanted to make sure she was referring to all of Lea's feelings.

"I feel that's important to convey - that all of these emotions can exist at the same time. [Lea] is genuinely trying to process not only her emotions, but what's best for the baby and Shaun's life as well."

Season 4 of The Good Doctor premieres on ABC in the United States. In the United Kingdom, the show is broadcast on Sky Witness and NOW.

Also Read: 'NCIS' Season 18: Special Episodes to Be Aired Amid Mark Harmon Leaving the Show Rumors

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles