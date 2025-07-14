Silence is Prince Harry's price for regaining some of his privileges in the royal family.

King Charles, so long as his youngest agrees to cease the public criticisms and media interviews which have come to define their fractured relationship since 2020, palace insiders say.

The reminder came following reports of a secret but significant gathering on Wednesday at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.

Senior aides from both sides, including the King's communications secretary Tobyn Andreae and the Sussexes' top comms lead Meredith Maines, met behind closed doors, sparking hope that a formal thaw may finally be underway.

"If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke," a royal source told The Mirror, "then there may be a way forward for him to begin repairing his relationship with his father."

Leaked Meeting Upsets Sussexes' Hopes

But the couple is said to be "frustrated" that the meeting, which was originally meant to be private, was popularized in the British tabloids after it was caught on camera. Sources close to the Sussexes insisted that they had not leaked information and that the photo opportunities — including the one of Andreae arriving with a royal wine gift and Maines with a Louis Vuitton handbag, had jeopardized what was intended to be a low-key initial move.

The Mail on Sunday published images of the aides speaking casually on a sunlit terrace, then continuing the discussion indoors. Despite the optics, one insider clarified that there was no formal agenda. "Just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about," a source said.

Even then, though, the leak has apparently unnerved Harry and Meghan, who had hoped the meeting could help set a framework for peace, all without the glare of headlines or social media headlines.

The fact that the so called "Secret Meeting" between Palace PR & Harry's representative, became public & a photograph released, shows Harkles have failed The King's test. King Charles now knows that they're still Rats, and yet again- can't be trusted. #HarklesAreEnemiesOfState pic.twitter.com/xvp3pE8elU — LemonTrifle 🍋🍋👸 (@LemonTrifle) July 13, 2025

'Stop the Interviews' or Stay Shut Out

Multiple royal insiders stressed that for Harry to be welcomed back into the fold, even on limited terms, he must dramatically shift how he communicates with the family.

"Senior members have said to Harry that he must stop his attacks on the family," a source noted, "as well as giving endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication."

The Sussexes' decision to step down from royal duties in 2020 triggered years of tension, deepened by Harry's media appearances and the 2023 release of his memoir Spare, which publicly aired a physical altercation between him and Prince William.

While the King is said to be "consistently open" to seeing Harry when schedules allow, the heir's stance is less forgiving. One source bluntly said the relationship between the brothers remains a "different matter entirely" and far harder to fix.

Still, both Harry and Charles are reportedly eager to mend the rift, especially after the monarch's cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward believes the meeting may have been more of a professional introduction than an active reconciliation, but acknowledged that even small steps matter. "It could be the start of a more civil chapter," she said.

Harry is expected to return to the UK in September for WellChild events, and both sides are said to be eyeing the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham as a possible venue for public reconciliation.