CBS Speaks Out On Reported $10M Payout For Sharon Osbourne After Quitting ‘The Talk’

On Monday, it has been reported that Sharon Osbourne received a massive payout from CBS after her controversial "The Talk" exit last week.

An insider revealed to Page Six that the red-headed Brit is walking away with $5 million to $10 million "minimum payout" and added how Osbourne "was able to spin that it was her decision to leave the show."

Another insider revealed to the outlet that not only was she receiving millions to her bank account, she would also get the freedom to speak the truth.

The second insider told Page Six, "Sharon will talk when she is ready."

"She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets."

Following Page Six's report, a spokesperson for CBS told the Los Angeles Times debunked the outlet's claims.

They said of the report, "False, inaccurate or untrue. Take your pick."

As of writing, there are currently true reports of payout given to Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne Quits 'The Talk'

One distinctive voice will not return on "The Talk," which would be Sharon Osbourne's.

Last week, CBS confirmed that she would not be returning to the show following controversy and recriminations over misconduct and offensive language claims used to past and present co-host.

In early March, Osbourne got into a heated argument about race with co-host Sheryl Underwood which triggered the controversy.

Following that, CBS launched an internal investigation and placed the show on a hiatus.

Once the probe was completed, CBS released a statement saying that Osbourne decided to leave "The Talk."

The network also revealed that the show, which was put on hold since Mar. 12 following Osbourne's outburst, will return on air on Apr. 12.

According to their statement, "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

What Will Sharon Osbourne Do Next?

It's unclear if Sharon Osbourne will be returning to UK's "The X Factor" to judge the singing competition after being a staple panelist from 2008 to 2018.

However, it would put Simon Cowell into an awkward position if Osbourne asked to return.

According to Cowell's friend Sinitta, "I think Simon would be in a difficult position because he won't stand for an he doesn't support any form of racism."

She told Metro, "I think it could be tricky for him if he were planning to work with them. I know it will be hard because he wants to stand up for what he believes in, but he's also a very loyal friend."

