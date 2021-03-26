Sharon Osbourne Fired From 'The Talk'? Real Reason For Her Departure Revealed!

"The Talk" will return with new episodes on Apr. 12, but one person's distinctive voice will no longer be heard, and that is Sharon Osbourne.

The 68-year-old has confirmed to be not returning" following the fallout surrounding her comments as she defended British pal Piers Morgan.

Sharon Osbourne, who is known to have a sharp tongue, has reportedly decided to leave "The Talk" amid controversy and recriminations over misconduct and offensive language claims on the show to current and past co-hosts.

CBS' Statement on Sharon Osbourne Leaving 'The Talk'

In a statement revealed by CBS to E! Online, they claimed that the former "America's Got Talent" judge's behavior "doesn't align with network values for a respectful workplace."

Osbourne claimed that producers of the show blindsided her into a heated discussion with her co-hosts in the past.

In an interview with Variety, she claimed that "I blame the network for it. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment."

However, as per CBS's internal investigation, they claimed not to find evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or that the network blindsided her.

Though Osbourne has not released her statement as of writing, CBS acknowledged that they are accountable for what's happening during the broadcast.

They claimed, "It was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

Moving forward, CBS said they coordinated "workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew."

Additionally, they said that they would be planning to enhance the producing staff and procedures to serve the hosts, production, and viewers better.

Sharon Osbourne Exits 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne has been a main fixture on "The Show" since its inception in 2010. She's the only person who remained on the cast since the beginning.

But the audience seemed to have turned against the British host after getting into a tense argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood regarding Piers Morgan's "racially insensitive" behavior towards Meghan Markle.

Osbourne continued to defend the former "Good Morning Britain" anchor after slamming the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But her co-host, Underwood, didn't see eye-to-eye with Osbourne after she supported Morgan's "freedom of speech."

The pair continued to exchange words as Osbourne cried live in the heated segment while also telling Underwood not to cry.

Eventually, Sharon Osbourne clarified her position and views on Instagram and blamed the on-air fight on the network.

Later on, she was met with even more racial claims against former co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Julie Chen.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles