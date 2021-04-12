'American Idol' Wyatt Pike Dropped Out of the Competition: Here's Why

Pike, 20, had just dropped out of the 'American Idol' as host Ryan Seacrest announced on Monday's show.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best," Seacrest, 46, said.



The explanation for Wyatt's decision to leave the show is unclear at this time. He hasn't been involved on social media and has been silent about his abrupt departure.

Meanwhile, the contestant was already at home in Park City, Utah, according to an Instagram post from last Wednesday.

"Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons"," an American Idol representative tells PEOPLE.

On Sunday, the top 16 singers performed, and Wyatt was one of them. It's likely that the show was pre-recorded, as Wyatt's last Instagram post suggests he's returned home.

He wrote in his tweet: "Something to feel this through: home. Thankful for the rollercoaster I'm on today."

