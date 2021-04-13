Prince Philip Funeral: The One Non-Royal Member Invited To The Ceremony Revealed

Prince Philip has died last Friday, Apr. 9. Funeral arrangements are already being arranged.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 guests are permitted to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor which will take place next week.

The reported funeral will be a family affair which will be attended by close relatives.

Prince Philip Funeral Attendees

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's children and grandchildren will be present at the ceremony to pay their respects including Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Sophie Wessex and their kids, Lady Louise and Viscount James Severn.

Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall will also be joining the family, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands.

Other royal family members will also be attending the funeral which includes Queen Elizabeth II's cousins like Princess Alexandra, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's great-grandchildren, including the Cambridge kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are considered to be too young to attend the funeral as they're all under 10 years old.

However, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be in attendance as the royal family members celebrate the life of Prince Philip, one non-royal family member is reportedly going to be present.

According to reports, the Duke of Edinburgh's private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, who held the position for 11 years, will be at the funeral. He embarked on the job in 2011.

However, Jeremy Vine said on his show that it's also possible that some royal family members will swapping out their spouses in exchange of some of the members of Prince Philip's personal staff.

Vine explained, "If you wanted to bring more like this gentleman [Brigadier Bakewell] who has worked in his personal office, you might think of bringing his page, his valet, his personal protection officer."

He added, "And at that point, you need to knock people out, so you might consider removing Edoardo, Princess Beatrice's husband, or Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie's husband."

Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

When the tragic news of the Duke of Edinburgh surface, many fans already started to question if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be flying to the UK for the funeral.

However, it was answered by a Palace spokesperson that the Duchess of Sussex was advised by her doctor not to travel.

Prince Harry was already spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday.

However, a close of the 39-year-old claimed that Meghan Markle could still fly to the UK to join her husband, the Duke of Sussex, before the funeral on Saturday but she reportedly left the decision up to him.

According to the source who spoke to Daily Mail, "Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral."

Another source said, "Meghan said attending or not attending Prince Philip's funeral isn't going to change her relationship with the Queen. She said the Queen understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby."

They added, "Meghan said this is the opportune time for Henry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad. She doesn't need to be there for that."

