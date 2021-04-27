"Jeopardy!" might be a step closer toward hailing its permanent host next to Alex Trebek.

Months after Trebek's death, "Jeopardy!" producers remain in search of the next host of the television show. While waiting for the perfect star to spearhead the game show, "Jeopardy!" opted to have guest hosts, with Ken Jennings as the first one.

He did not disappoint, though, as he remains as the number one guest host to have the highest ratings so far.

In an estimate made by The Wrap, he reportedly invited an average of 10.3 million viewers throughout his six-week hosting stint. Jennings then managed to maintain a 6.2 rating in his first week. It was only a 0.4 difference compared to Trebek's final rating.

However, he is no longer people's favorite to become "Jeopardy!" permanent host.

Who "Jeopardy!" Fans Want to See As Permanent Host

On Sports Betting Dime's website, it published the odds about who might be Trebek's successors. As of April 26, LeVar Burton dominated the top list.

Next to him are Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, Mike Richards, and Alex Faust. Meanwhile, the other stars who completed the top 10 include Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Sanjay Gupta, and Savannah Guthrie.

The result is surprising, though, since Burton is yet to stand on the show's podium. It is worth noting that this month, "Jeopardy!" announced the next ensemble of guest hosts after Bialik.

Burton joins the list with "Good Morning America" presenters George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

READ ALSO: 'Jeopardy' Guest Hosts Ranked: Who Scored the Highest Ratings After Alex Trebek's Death?

The potential permanent host also received massive support from his fans. In fact, a change.org petition seemingly played a huge role in catching the producers' attention.

On the website, Joshua Sanders launched the petition "Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy!" The petition now has 250,000 signatures, surpassing its initial goal of 200,000 signatures.

"This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!" the petition says.

He then addressed it to Sony Pictures Entertainment, Harry Friedman, and Mike Richards. Fortunately, their wishes reached the authorities, and they granted Burton a chance to be the guest host.

There is no confirmation about Burton's position yet. But with the recent event, he might surely win the crown soon.

READ MORE: What Is Wrong With Carrie Ann Inaba on 'The Talk'? Real Cause of Leaving Show Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles