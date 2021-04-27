"Percy Jackson" takes a step forward again as it makes another massive move to finally complete the Disney Plus series.

On Wednesday, best-selling author Rick Riordan revealed that the franchise is searching for the next teenager to play the titular demigod role.

Through his blog on his website, Riordan revealed that the preliminary casting call for the series already began and is now "in its earliest stages."

Previously, he challenged the aspiring actors that they should be able to "play 12." Meanwhile, the team does not require a specific ethnicity to play Percy Jackson's role.

"As with all casting choices, we will be following Disney's company policy, which says: We are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, gender, race and ethnicity, age, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law,'" he wrote.

Riordan then said that as long as the person can give justice to the character, they can consider anyone until they bump into the perfect one.

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual audition is being held. The actors can submit a self-audition tape to be considered for the role.

"Percy Jackson" Series Update

The project has been known to the public since May 2020. During that time, the Young Adult novel author said that he wants to work with a streaming service for a TV adaptation.

The book series centers around the life story of 12-year-old Percy, who finds out that he is the son of the Greek god of water, Poseidon. The 20th Century Fox first adapted Riordan's first two books - "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters."

After releasing in 2010 and 2013, respectively, the franchise already grossed over $430 million at the box office worldwide.

Fans have been waiting for a sequel -- or a prequel -- after Riordan put an end to the series with "Percy Jackson: The Last Olympian" in 2009 -- its fifth and final book.

So when "Percy Jackson" trended on Twitter last year, the author gave an exciting update about how he is still working on producing another part of the series. But as of the writing, he has not added more details or updates about it since - probably - he wants to focus on the series first.

For now, fans re-read the series and watch its film adaptations instead.

