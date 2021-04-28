'The Voice' 2021 Kenzie Wheeler: 8 Surprising Things to Know About The Unofficial Winner

"The Voice" season 20 is not even halfway in the competition, but the coaches have already declared who's going to win, and that is Kenzie Wheeler.

On Monday's show, Kelly Clarkson's artists Wheeler and Avery Robertson battled it out for the last Knockout Rounds of the season.

It was a showdown between her two country boys, who were also both four-chair turns during the Blind Auditions.

Robertson sang a lovely rendition of Chris Young's ballad "Tomorrow," while Wheeler performed a spirited performance of Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Kenzie Wheeler brought the house down, with all four "The Voice" coaches clapping along to his performance.

When it was time to give comments, Blake Shelton jumped out of his seat to get a closer look at Kenzie Wheeler's legendary mullet.

The country superstar told the contestant, "You're probably gonna win this show."

"That haircut's gonna be trending and I wanna be in on it!"

Shelton continued to gush how he knew Wheeler is "the real deal."

"We can joke about the hairdo and all that, but you're a talented S.O.B."

He also mentioned how it was such a shame Clarkson blocked him from taking the 22-year-old to his team.

If I could bottle and sell the mullet power of @KenzieWheeler I would! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/N3fhZiq8uU — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 27, 2021

"The Voice" coach Nick Jonas praised Wheeler's opponent, but he confessed that Wheeler was the obvious winner of the Knockout.

He added, "You have a shot to win this thing cause I think that the country is going to fall in love with you."

But who is this coach's favorite NBC "The Voice" contestant?

Here are x things to know about the 22-year-old singer from Florida.

Kenzie Wheeler: 'The Voice' Season 20 Unofficial Winner

Thanks, Mom!

Kenzie Wheeler was pushed by his mom to audition on "The Voice" that it was her who applied for the singing competition show.

A Contestant with an Album

Contestants on "The Voice" already have magnificent experiences, which only makes the show even more interesting.

In the past years, Kenzie Wheeler has built a strong foundation for his career and released a full-length project. He created an album titled "Dover."

Day Job

Before being a singing sensation on "The Voice," Kenzie Wheeler has a day job working as a driver of a pallet truck at a grocery store warehouse.

Not His First Competition

"The Voice" was not Kenzie Wheeler's first singing competition. As it turns out, he first competed in a talent show and even won Tampa Teen Idol in 2016.

He sang "Buy Me A Boat" by Chris Janson.

Opening Act

As when he was starting his career, Kenzie Wheeler became an opening act for some of the biggest musicians in the past, including Craig Campbell and Charlie Daniels.

Kenzie Wheeler YouTube

If fans would want to see Kenzie Wheeler away from "The Voice" persona, they should head to his official YouTube page where he uploads videos of himself singing.

Music Type

Despite only being 22 years old, Kenzie Wheeler likes the old-school type of country music.

Wheeler believes it gives the song a more authentic feel.

Kenzie Wheeler's Legendary Mullet

One of the first things many notices about Kenzie Wheeler is his legendary mullet. It also quickly became his signature.

As per a Florida news outlet, Wheeler's dad inspired him to grow the mullet. And for sure, Kenzie Wheeler will not be getting rid of the mullet anytime soon.

