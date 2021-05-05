'KUWTK': Sobbing Kim Kardashian Shown On Mid-Season Teaser

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was emotional as seen in the mid-season teaser for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians". After a successful 20-season run, the family have been a household name to many Americans since the show's first airing in 2007. A short trailer was recently released for the next episode which will air on May 6, let's break down the teaser before the new episode comes out.

Kim Kardashian Crying Over Divorce With Kanye West?

Back in February, Kim Kardashian filed a divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason for the breakup as well as the "big fight" rumors that allegedly happened in December. The former couple had 4 children.

It is not clear whether Kim was sobbing over the divorce situation but her statement in the clips shown in the teaser says a lot: "Think about all the times he's had big change hasn't been positive for him" Kim said in a clip, "I feel like a loser, you know?" Kim stated in a different clip while crying.

Whatever situation Kim Kardashian is in, momager Kris Jenner always got her back: "I just want you to be happy and joyful." Kris said, "Yeah, and I'm ready too." Kim replied. (watch the full teaser below)

Other family members on the teaser

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson became a hot topic these past few weeks after Khloe allegedly DM an instagram model named Sydney Chase who accused Tristan of cheating. Fans had also noticed that Khloe was ringless in a recent Instagram story post, the massive diamond ring was given to her last year and sparked engagement rumors.

Khloe was also seen in the one-minute teaser second-guessing her surrogacy decision: "I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family" Khloe stated in a clip.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick was seen in the teaser arguing about their future together and there are still no signs of getting back with each other.

In the last part of the teaser, Kris Jenner emotionally thanked fans for their support throughout the show: "All of our fans and all of our followers had been so loyal, thank you, just thank you."

