"Jeopardy!" will no longer have the need to look for guest hosts now that it nears the final step of finding Alex Trebek's replacement.

Since earlier this year, "Jeopardy!" needed to cope with Trebek's passing and fill his spot at the same time. For what it's worth, the original game master died in November 2020 after a lengthy and brave battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

After the show aired his last episode, "Jeopardy!" welcomed several guest hosts to its stage while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Finally, the show will reportedly announce its top pick soon.

Who Will Be "Jeopardy!" Permanent Host?

In an interview during the recent episode of The Wall Street Journal's podcast "The Journal," executive producer and former guest host, Mike Richards, delivered good news to their viewers.

According to Richards, Sony Entertainment currently uses a thorough process to carefully choose the potential celebrity who could fill Trebek's role. Since it is only a few months before Season 38 starts, he expects that the game will be spearheaded by the permanent replacement by then.

"It's going to come down to the heads of Sony (Entertainment) to make that decision, ultimately, and it'll come down to testing," the 45-year-old said, as quoted by Today.

He added that the executives from Sony Entertainment have been critically observing everything on the show. Per Richards, they are aware of what's happening in the studio by watching the feed and the tapings.

Although he plays a huge part in the show, Richards claimed that he does not have any idea who exactly will be hailed for the role. Still, he assured that they aim to find someone who could do "Jeopardy!" on a full-time basis like how Trebek did.

"I feel like it worked out pretty well for Alex as one job. It's not a side hustle to me, and we've been clear about that," he added.

Ever since "Jeopardy!" aired the last episode which Trebek recorded before his death, several guest hosts already kept the show going. Ken Jennings, Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper already hosted the show. Meanwhile, Bill Whitaker currently holds the position.

Next to him will be "Good Morning America" presenters George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts; LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

Meanwhile, Sports Betting Dime's website sees Burton as the number one guest host who could be the best permanent game master. Jennings, Rodgers, Richards, and Alex Faust follow him on the list.

