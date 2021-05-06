Melinda Gates and Family Rented a $132K-a-Night Private Island Except Bill Gates -- Shocking Reason Revealed

Melinda Gates invited her entire family for a $132,000-a-night stay in an exclusive island in Grenada - everyone except her soon-to-be ex-husband, Bill Gates.

The philanthropic couple's divorce was reportedly months in the making and it's already a done deal, as per a news outlet.

Bill and Melinda Gates reportedly planned to tell their family members about their planned divorce in a remote island where the media couldn't contact them once the divorce announcement was made.

However, there was one big exception to that plan.

Melinda will be on the island with her kids and their significant others but one person missing is the fourth richest month in the world.

According to the outlet, their relatives already know that they didn't plan on staying together.

The outlet also revealed that there was a lot of bitterness and resentment that came with the split and most if not all, family members sided with Melinda Gates.

Everybody was reportedly angry with Bill and that may be the reason why he wasn't invited at all.

The reason for going to the island so no one could reach them upon the announcement also encountered a problem.

Bill and Melinda Gates' lawyers were hashing out a divorce settlement and there were still outstanding issues that couldn't be resolved during the trip. Despite that, Melinda decided to go anyway, with everyone, except Bill.

New Details Emerged About Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

The outlet explained two takeaways regarding the reported trip Melinda Gates and her family went on. They said that the divorce was not, in any way, a friendly split.

Melinda and her relatives were reportedly furious at the "various things" the Microsoft creator have reportedly done.

Unfortunately, there's no news or update on what those "various things" claims are. It's also clear that the couple's divorce has been a very long time coming and in the making.

It seems like they have already settled since their star lawyers have been working on this separation for months.

Additionally, Bill Gates also transferred about $2.4 billion in stocks to his soon-to-be ex-wife on the day Melinda filed for divorce.

Bill and Melinda Gates' Eldest Daughter Speaks Out on Parents' Divorce

In an Instagram post, Jennifer Gates reacted for the first time to news of her parents' divorce.

She revealed that their family is experiencing a "challenging stretch of time" and asked for privacy and space.

"I'm still learning how to best support my process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so."

Bill and Melinda Gates, who has a combined net worth of $146 billion, announced their divorce on May 3.

