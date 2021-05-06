Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr. were left devastated after Jimmy Rich's death.

It was not so long ago when the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost Chadwick Boseman. This time, they lost someone who played a huge role in every character's life, especially in RDJ's.

The official Facebook page confirmed that Rich, RDJ's longtime assistant, has died. He was 52.

In the said post, the company shared a group photo with Rich and a selfie of the late assistant with the "Iron Man" star.

"Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone that knew you. We will miss you," the caption says.

Meanwhile, RDJ delivered the saddening news on his Instagram account. The 56-year-old actor revealed that Jimmy Rich's cause of death was a "fatal car accident."

The tragic incident reportedly happened around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. No further details as to where it happened have been disclosed.

"He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit," RDJ paid his tribute. "Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career."

The actor went on to send his condolences to Rich's survivors, who he called a beautiful family.

Several MCU stars left comments on the post, expressing their heartbreaks upon hearing the news.

Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Josh Brolin offered their message of respect for the late assistant.

Who is Jimmy Rich?

As early as 2003, Rich started serving RDJ in all his flicks.

The two first collaborated for "The Singing Detective." During that time, the actor began his journey toward sobriety after battling with drug and alcohol addiction.

On his IMDb page, he was described as an additional crew for the transportation department. Most of his MCU contributions were for "Avengers: Endgame," "Iron Man," and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

He had 22 credits as an additional crew and all of which were his works for RDJ. His last project with the actor was during the 2020 film "Dolittle."

Meanwhile, Rich also earned an uncredited role for the 2008 film, "Tropic Thunder: Rain of Madness."

