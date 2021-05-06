Can Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's boxing exhibition on June 6 even be considered as "fight of the year?"

On Thursday, the two boxers were at a Miami press conference to promote their match.

In the event, Mayweather vowed to knock out Logan in their upcoming match but then made a statement calling the two Paul brothers "two fake fighters."

But the spectacle didn't contribute to the sport, but only focused on providing viral entertainment, something that didn't shock anyone anymore.

According to a news outlet, Logan defended themselves from Mayweather's comment by saying, "The only thing that's fake on this stage is Floyd's hairline."

They also mocked the 44-year-old boxer's age, to which Mayweather responded by vowing to "whoop their asses."

As of writing, Floyd Mayweather has an undefeated 50-0 boxing record. Logan Paul is 0-1, while Jake Paul.

At some point in the interview, Jake confronted the professional boxer demanding his fight.

The 24-year-old even taunted Mayweather, grabbing his hat, "Gotcha hat" and taunted him schoolboy-style.

But in a video posted to Instagram, it looked like Mayweather wasn't thrilled.

Mayweather surged towards Jake and all hell broke loose - everyone surrounding them, with no social distancing, had to break the pair apart.

Mayweather was pissed off and raged after they were separated - it was something nobody has seen before.

At one point, he even yelled, "I'll kill you mother------."

The champion boxer and his bodyguards chased Jake and in the end, left the YouTuber a shiner in one of his eyes.

And while Mayweather and Jake were going at it, Logan Paul was forcefully restrained by those who think they need to keep him healthy for his boxing match next month.

After The Spectacle

After the brawl, Jake Paul bragged about his black eyeon social media but had to correct that the shiner didn't come from Floyd Mayweather - it was from one of Mayweather's bodyguards.

Floyd Mayweather leaves Jake Paul with a black eye after brawlhttps://t.co/X4qdeXwvp7 pic.twitter.com/bRQ2fdg7f6 — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) May 6, 2021

In a Twitterpost, he said, "Honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd's 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. Respect!!"

Another Pro Boxer Reacts To Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather Brawl

"It's embarrassing," this is what Conor McGregor said upon hearing that a 44-year-old brawled with a 24-year-old YouTuber who only has three professional fights, and all wins were against non-boxers.

McGregor aired out his comments on his Instagram, tagging Floyd Mayweather's Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

He said in the caption, "Pro to pro, it's embarrassing. Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."

"Fight someone for real, on your record, f--- off, mate!"

