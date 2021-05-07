The One VIP Melinda Gates Banned Bill Gates From Seeing During Their Marriage Exposed

One event in Bill and Melinda Gates' relationship was so disturbing, that it haunted Melinda during that period.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was friends with the billionaire couple during 2011.

But a meeting between them in 2013 left Melinda upset by her husband's relationship with the financier, who already pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage girl in 2008.

In an exposé by The Daily Beast, Bill and Melinda Gates met with Epstein in his Upper East Side mansion in New York that year in September.

According to sources who spoke to the outlet, as soon as the meeting ended, Melinda told her friends feeling discomfort during their meeting.

People close to the Gates' further told the outlet that Melinda was furious over Bill's relationship with Epstein.

It's unclear what happened to the meeting that made Bill Gates' wife resent Epstein.

The Connection Between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein

The New York Times first reported that Bill Gates had ties with Jeffrey Epstein following his death by suicide in 2019.

The Microsoft creator was one of the many high-profile figures who received backlash for being linked to Epstein following his arrest the same year.

With other billionaires, politicians, and royals who doubled up with Epstein, Bill started his relationship with him after he had already been convicted of his sex crimes.

The New York Times added that Bill and Epstein met several times from 2011 to 2013.

That last year, Bill even rode on Epstein's private jet where he was traveling from New Jersey to the disgraced banker's luxurious Palm Beach home in Florida.

However, Bill Gates denied he traveled with Epstein in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

When questioned, he claimed, "I didn't have any business relationship or friendship with him."

How Their Relationship Ended

Bill Gates' friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ended by the latter part of 2014 after the billionaire donated $2 million to MIT's Media Lab. At the time, the lab's former director claimed that the donation was facilitated by Epstein.

However, a spokesperson for Bill Gates denied the claim saying that any account of business, whether it's a partnership or personal relationship, is not true.

They told the WSJ, "Any claim that Epstein directed any programmatic or personal grantmaking for Bill Gates is completely false."

Soon after that incident, Epstein reportedly complained to his other companions that Bill Gates stopped talking to him.

Meanwhile, Melinda Gates and Bill Gates, who have a combined net worth of $130.5 billion, have announced their divorce early this week.

