Armie Hammer Seen 'Chilling' In Cayman Islands, Appears Publicly For The First Time Amid Rape Allegations

Armie Hammer was recently seen in public for the first time since rape allegations surfaced in March.

The actor was seen in the Cayman Islands, where his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has been staying with their children since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In a video and photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the actor was spotted with two older people and three other women which was described as his "friends".

In the said video, the eyewitness described the actor's mood as "super chill" and "casual"

According to The New York Times, the "Call Me By Your Name" actor is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department because of his rape allegations a few months back.

The rape issue in March

The allegations began to spark in March of this year when a woman who identifies herself as Effie, gave a press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, claiming that the actor "violently" raped her in April 2017, she also claimed that the actor "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her by "banging her head against the wall"

"I thought he was going to kill me," Effie said in the press conference, "I was constantly emotionally distressed and I lost interest in living" she added.

Efflie claims that she had an on-and-off relationship with the actor that began on Facebook in 2016, the relationship was said to last for four years.

In a statement provided to IndieWire, Andrew B. Brettler, Hammer's attorney, claims that all interactions between the actor and Effie was consensual.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] - and every other sexual partner of his for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve." the attorney stated.

Hammer was married since 2010 and separated from his wife in 2020.

The actors estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, answered a fan question from Instagram in April asking her why she has been quiet on social media, Chambers answered "Focusing on healing, my babes and work,"

"A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right" she added, seemingly talking about the allegations against her estranged husband.

