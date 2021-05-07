Although Bill and Melinda Gates agreed to separate ways, they still have one goal to do together.

This week, multiple news outlets shared the soon-to-be separated duo's divorce. The report came after the pair shared on a statement how they can no longer grow together as a couple.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill Gates' Twitter account said. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives."

Despite that, they publicly announced their desire to score a Nobel Prize.

Bill and Melinda Gates' Nobel Prize

In a report published by Fox News, it has been revealed that the two still have an ambitious goal toward winning a Nobel Prize. They will continue to do so through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

A source told People that they cannot let their divorce affect their aspiration to score a Nobel Prize.

"They were really interested in trying to win a Nobel Prize. So one thing that was part of this is, if it gets worse, then it ends that. It seems as if that was on the agenda, and that's for both of them," the source said.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation currently ranks as one of the largest private foundations in the world. CNBC estimates that it currently has $51 billion in assets.

Meanwhile, internet users began to question why the couple has not won the honor even when they established the foundation two decades ago.

A thread on Quora detailed that a philanthropist should fund researches that can make the world a better place. However, the Gateses' works on vaccines have harmed many people so far.

One Quora user also alleged that at least part of the Gates' riches came from criminal activities.

"I wasn't aware that those types of practices were note-worthy as positive contributions to the world worthy of a Nobel prize of any kind," the user went on.

On the foundation's official website, they focus on vaccine development and surveillance which could truly make them worthy of a Nobel Prize.

The Gates family also partnered with the largest companies and groups worldwide, including Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS), Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and Countrywide Mortality Surveillance for Action (COMSA).

