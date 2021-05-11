Aaron Rodgers Returning As Jeopardy! Guest Host Confirms He's The Next Permanent Host?

"Jeopardy!" fans aren't seeing the last of Aaron Rodgers on the lectern.

This Wednesday, the NFL player will be back on the small screen once again - but it's not exactly what you think.

Aaron Rodgers' return on "Jeopardy!" is part of a cameo on the ABC sitcom, "The Conners."

The upcoming episode will show Sara Gilbert telling Laurie Metcalf that the "Jeopardy!" episode she was part of is going to air.

"The Conners" fans may have found out that throughout season three, Metcalf's character Jackie has been dropping hints about appearing on the long-running game show as a contestant.

After the entire family took note of her studying, all the talk about her appearance on "Jeopardy!" ceased, up until now.

In the episode's preview clip, Jackie said, "Aaron Rodgers, this. I've been feeling some obvious chemistry here."

"We're really going to do this?!" she added.

Fans of the show couldn't help but be super pumped to watch the full episode on Wednesday.

However, it's worth noting that Aaron Rodgers' cameo on "The Connors" as a "Jeopardy!" host shouldn't be taken as a signal that he will be becoming the permanent host of the show.

Per executive producer Mike Richards, no decision has been made yet but they are already looking into several candidates to replace Alex Trebek, who died in November.

Is Aaron Rodgers a Big Contender as Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!'?

When USA Today asked Mike Richards about guest hosts surprising him with their performance as the guest host, he revealed that each person who took the podium always brought their "own charm, ability, strength that I've tried to guess ahead of time."

He mentioned Aaron Rodgers, explaining, "You didn't know what you were going to get. I thought he would do a good job, but where his strengths were surprised me."

"He was better at throwing to a commercial. He was much better taking notes."

What Aaron Rodgers Think About Hosting 'Jeopardy!' Permanently

In an interview in early April, Aaron Rodgers revealed that he wants to follow in Alex Trebek's footsteps as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!"

He previously told The Ringer, "I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job."

However, he responded that he doesn't believe he'll give up his ultimate dream to host the show.

Aaron explained, "I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay."

"I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work."

